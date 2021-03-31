Police continue investigation into shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are continuing their investigation into a shooting early Tuesday on the city’s west side.

Police officials on Wednesday identified the victim as Josh A. Tucker, 36, of Topeka.

Officers were called at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of S.W. Hope where teh shooting occurred.

Officers responding to the scene located Tucker, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tucker was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. His condition wasn’t available Wednesday morning.

A neighbor said he looked outside his window around 3 a.m. and saw a person lying in the grass with police around him.

Police at the scene said the shooting occurred outdoors.

After the shooting, police responded to the 2500 block of S.E. Wisconsin where they continued their investigation. Police said they located several witnesses at that location and took them to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

There were no reports of arrests as of Wednesday morning.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.