KBI makes two arrests after narcotics search warrant

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansans were arrested for the distribution of drugs on Tuesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Fredonia Police Department and the Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested two residents on Tuesday for the distribution of drugs.

According to the KBI, on Tuesday, March 30, around 5 p.m., it conducted search warrants at 811 N. 15th St. in Fredonia. It said methamphetamine with a value of up to $24,000 was found, as well as marijuana and other drugs. It said it also found over $9,000 in cash.

The KBI said Andrew D. Black, 38, of Fredonia, was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia and possession of drug use paraphernalia.

According to the Bureau, Stephanie M. Hanson, 21, also of Fredonia, was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia and possession of drug use paraphernalia.

The KBI said Black and Hanson were booked into the Wilson Co. Jail with official charges pending.

