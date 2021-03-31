Advertisement

KBI makes two arrests after narcotics search warrant

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansans were arrested for the distribution of drugs on Tuesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Fredonia Police Department and the Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested two residents on Tuesday for the distribution of drugs.

According to the KBI, on Tuesday, March 30, around 5 p.m., it conducted search warrants at 811 N. 15th St. in Fredonia. It said methamphetamine with a value of up to $24,000 was found, as well as marijuana and other drugs. It said it also found over $9,000 in cash.

The KBI said Andrew D. Black, 38, of Fredonia, was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia and possession of drug use paraphernalia.

According to the Bureau, Stephanie M. Hanson, 21, also of Fredonia, was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia and possession of drug use paraphernalia.

The KBI said Black and Hanson were booked into the Wilson Co. Jail with official charges pending.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
Topeka Police investigate shooting in 1400 block of SW Hope that injured one person.
One person injured in a shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka
Health officials comment on 3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
Student arrested for threats to Holton High School

Latest News

Flint Hills Smokehouse opens doors for last Fried Chicken Wednesday
Live at Five
Two vehicle crash at SW 5th St. and SW Polk St. in Topeka. (March 30, 2021)
Witness speaks about crash that killed a seven-month-old child
Kansas House members, including Reps. Steven Johnson, left, R-Assaria, and Susan Concannon,...
The Latest: Kansas City district resumes in-person classes
Ellsworth Co. man indicted for tampering with public water system