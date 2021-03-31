Kansas’ free COVID-19 testing extended through end of 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No-cost COVID-19 testing in the State of Kansas will continue through the end of 2021.

Governor Laura Kelly says COVID-19 testing sites will continue to be available at no-cost through the end of 2021 to all those at community testing sites throughout Kansas.

“More than 800,000 Kansans have received at least one shot, but we know that testing is still a critical and necessary tool until every Kansan is vaccinated,” Governor Kelly said. “Accelerating vaccinations and increasing testing in tandem will help save lives and keep schools and businesses open. It’s how we get back to normal.”

According to Gov. Kelly, currently, over 3.3 million PCR and antigen COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state and over 1.3 million Kansans have been tested at least once.

Gov. Kelly said the state recently launched its “Know Before You Go” campaign to remind Kansans that testing continues to be available. She said residents are encouraged to get tested before leaving or coming back from anywhere, even if they show no symptoms. She said this includes visiting family, friends, going on vacation, going shopping or even going somewhere local. She said tests are one of the easiest ways residents can protect themselves, their families, coworkers and members of their communities.

To continue to support testing, Gov. Kelly said Kansas has increased internal lab capacity, volunteer testing sites are being piloted, state-contracted lab relationships have been extended and over 90 community testing partners have been guaranteed funding through the end of 2021.

“We continue to explore ways to make testing easier for Kansans and provide greater access to testing throughout the State,” Governor Kelly said. “For example, rapid antigen tests, which produce results in ~15 minutes, are now more widely available throughout the State and additional mass testing locations will begin to offer antigen testing starting next week.”

According to Gov. Kelly, positivity rates in the state have also been trending downward. She said Kansas’s positivity rate for March 2021 is currently 2.8%, which is 75% lower than the state’s positivity rate at the beginning of 2021.

“We hope this favorable trend will continue into 2021. There is hope on the horizon,” Governor Kelly said.

