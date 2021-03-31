Kansas Courts to reinstate time limitations, deadlines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Chief Justice will reinstate most time limitations and deadlines in court proceedings starting April 15.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert says she issued Administrative Order 2021-PR-020 on Tuesday, which reinstated most time limitations and deadlines for court proceedings, effective April 15.

According to Chief Justice Luckert, she also authorized the use of two-way audio-visual communication. She said one applies to appellate and district court proceedings and the other to municipal and court proceedings.

“Between current public health trends and legislation allowing virtual court hearings after March 31, most time limitations and deadlines can be safely reinstated April 15,” Luckert said.

Luckert said that when time limitations and deadlines are reinstated, courts, attorneys and self-represented parties will be required to move cases forward. She said missing deadlines or statutes of limitations can cause cases to be dismissed.

According to Luckert, courts follow public health guidance to protect the health and safety of court users, judges and employees. She said courts will also continue to offer many services remotely, including hearings. She said courts have also adopted procedures to provide remote access for those that need it to hearings and services. She said the services and hearings promote safety and continue to expedite the handling of a case.

Luckert said although her order reinstates most statutory deadlines and time limitations, some suspensions will continue. She said her order continues the following suspensions:

Statutory speedy trial deadlines under K.S.A. 22-3402 in the Code of Criminal Procedure;

Statutory trial and hearing deadlines under K.S.A. 22-4303 in the Uniform Mandatory Disposition of Detainers Act;

Time requirements for filing actions under K.S.A. 60-1501 and K.S.A. 60-1507; and

Time requirements for a defendant’s appearance in limited action cases under K.S.A. 61-3002(b).

According to Lukcert, constitutional speedy trial protections remain in place.

Luckert said her action to reinstate time limitations and deadlines on April 15 impact several administrative orders. She said the 2020 House Substitute for Senate Bill 102 allows her to enter certain orders during any state of disaster emergency after finding the orders are needed to ensure the health and safety of court users, staff and judicial officers.

According to the Chief Justice, effective March 19, 2020, she ordered all statutory deadlines and time limitations suspended.

For more information regarding Kansas Courts and COVID-19, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.