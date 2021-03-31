Advertisement

K-State to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faculty, staff, and students at Kansas State University will have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday, April 2 at Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.

The university said they have received a limited number of the Moderna vaccine.

The state is in Phase 5 of the vaccination plan, which means anyone 18 and older that is a current student, faculty, or staff member qualifies to receive the vaccine through K-State.

This clinic will be for those getting their first dose and appointments are required. More details on how to register will be available by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 31.

Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. K-State said if you check and no times are available, that means the clinic is full for the day.

You’re asked to bring an ID on the day of the clinic and complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Consent form and the Treatment Agreement/Notice of Privacy Practices.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Accident at 5th and Polk in Topeka
Accident at 5th and Polk in Topeka leaves four with life-threatening injuries
Topeka Police investigate shooting in 1400 block of SW Hope that injured one person.
One person injured in a shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka
Health officials comment on 3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
On Monday, March 29, 2021, a 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that he had shot his mother...
Garden City PD: 15-year-old boy shoots, kills mom

Latest News

Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that injured a man early Tuesday in...
Police continue investigation into shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka
Gas prices are down slightly this week in Kansas and across the United States, according to AAA.
After weeks of steady increases, gas prices down slightly this week
Ten people will be graduating from the third class of the Strategic Leadership Academy in...
Ten set to graduate from Strategic Leadership Academy
Local pastors eager for in-person worship on Easter Sunday