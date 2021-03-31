K-State to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faculty, staff, and students at Kansas State University will have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday, April 2 at Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.

The university said they have received a limited number of the Moderna vaccine.

The state is in Phase 5 of the vaccination plan, which means anyone 18 and older that is a current student, faculty, or staff member qualifies to receive the vaccine through K-State.

This clinic will be for those getting their first dose and appointments are required. More details on how to register will be available by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 31.

Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. K-State said if you check and no times are available, that means the clinic is full for the day.

You’re asked to bring an ID on the day of the clinic and complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Consent form and the Treatment Agreement/Notice of Privacy Practices.

