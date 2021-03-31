Gov. Laura Kelly confident in her decision to reissue Kansas mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will reissue a mask mandate in Kansas.

The mandate requires face coverings in most public places.

Kelly told 13 NEWS Wednesday she is confident in her decision to continue with the mandate.

“I know that things are much better than they have been cases are way down hospitalizations are way down lots more people getting vaccinated so we’re on the right path,” she said.

“We need to remain in masks we need to remain socially distant we need to keep taking the precautions as we let the vaccine get more widespread and people can be safer.”

The governor is also aware it might not last.

Last week’s passage of Senate Bill 40 allows legislators to overturn any of her executive orders until the end of May.

“I think the leadership in both the House and the Senate have made it clear they don’t like this but I have never made decisions on the pandemic based on popularity, it’s been all based on science and based on what I feel that we need to do to keep people safe

“Republican leadership in the legislature has sent a very loud message that it won’t stick but that doesn’t relieve me of my responsibilities as governor which is to mandate a mask for a little while longer until we can ensure we have heard immunity across the state.”

In a statement to 13 NEWS Senate President Ty Masterson said:

“Given that the current mask order expires today, we were anticipating receiving and taking action on any new mask order today so the people of Kansas could have clarity going into Easter Weekend. However, the Senate has yet to receive any new order. If it is not issued prior to the end of our work today, the Senate will pass a resolution urging the LCC to reject the new mask order whenever the governor gets around to issuing it.”

LCC stands for Legislative Coordinating Council and is made up of a handful of legislators able to take action when the legislature is not in session.

Kelly, however, says it’s too soon to roll back restrictions and does not want the state to move backwards.

“I really do care about the people Kansas and they have worked so hard throughout the past year to get us through this and if we just let our guard down right now we’ve got those variance out there that are coming into other states and coming into our state,” she said.

“I’m very concerned that if we let our guard down now all that Kansas has been through for the past year would be for naught.”

