Gov. Kelly signs four Kansas bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has enacted new legislation.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed four bills into law.

According to Gov. Kelly, Senate Bill 77 enacts the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact. She said the compact makes possible interstate audiology and speech-language pathology to improve public access to services.

“By allowing clinicians to practice speech-language pathology and audiology across state lines, we will significantly improve access to services for both clinicians and clients,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m pleased to sign this bill - making Kansas the 10th state in the nation - to pass this legislation, and make sure that Kansans and their children are able to receive this critical care.”

Gov. Kelly said Senate Bill 21 retroactively ratifies the results of a November 2020 election in Cherokee Co. that would impose a 0.5% retail sales tax for financing ambulance services, renovation and maintenance of county buildings and facilities or other projects in the county, approved by its governing body.

According to Gov. Kelly, the bill requires the entire proceeds of the tax to be retained by the county and will not be subject to apportionment to other cities or municipalities.

Gov. Kelly said House Bill 2078 suspends the provisions of the speedy trial statute in Kansas’ Code of Criminal Procedure until March 1, 2023, in all criminal cases and removes a provision in the statute that authorizes the Chief Justice to issue an order to extend or suspend any deadlines or time limitations and requiring trials to be scheduled within 150 days of the termination of such an order.

According to the Kansas Governor, the bill also adds a provision requiring trial courts to consider relevant factors when they prioritize cases for trial, as detailed in the bill.

Gov. Kelly said House Bill 2124 clarifies the authority of the healing arts school clinics to give healing arts services. She said it allows schools statutorily exempted from State Board of Regents approval requirements to be exempted from the prohibition on the corporate practice of medice.

According to Gov. Kelly, it also allows off-site clinics owned or operated by a school in partnership with other providers to engage in the practice of healing arts.

