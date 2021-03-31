Gov. Kelly kicks off reemployment program with visit to Lenexa Workforce Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 40,000 jobs in Kansas remain unfilled.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited Lenexa’s KANSASWORKS center to celebrate the relaunch of the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment Program and the return of in-person consultations to better serve the specific needs of Kansans looking for employment.

“Kansans are getting back to school and back to work. Just last week we learned the unemployment rate is back to a pre-pandemic, record-low, 3.2%,” Governor Kelly said. “But despite the good numbers, we know there are many people who still struggle to re-enter the workforce. Today we re-launched in-person consultations at KANSASWORKS centers, to connect Kansans with employers and the more than 40,000 open jobs across the state.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas has over 40,000 active job openings. She said the counties with the largest active job openings are Johnson, Wyandotte, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Saline, Douglas and Riley counties.

Gov. Kelly said the top sectors for job postings include the following:

Trade

Transportation

Logistics

Health Services

Professional and Business Services

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Hospitality

Construction

Service Sector (not including government)

Information Tech.

Government (including education and local government)

Gov. Kelly said as the state continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, she has requested the Workforce Centers to once again open to the public. She said strict cleanliness and sanitation standards will be in place in each center to ensure the safety of visitors and employees.

According to the Kansas Governor, the health and safety needs for each region vary, therefore each local area will have its own schedule and process for reopening. She said these phases have been created with the five Local Workforce Development Boards.

“We’re making sure that all Kansans have access to vital workforce services, and we’re doing it safely,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By leaning on the expertise of our state’s Local Workforce Development Boards, we’re tailoring each region’s reopening plan to its specific needs. That way, decisions on best practices can be done locally, not top-down. I’m very grateful to the Local Workforce Development Boards for their leadership and partnership.”

Gov. Kelly said each region’s reopening processes are as follows:

Local Area I: Effective April 19, locations will be fully open according to the location schedule as follows. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. Hays, Salina and Hutchinson - Five days per week, by appointment Garden City - Three days per week, by appointment Great Bend and Dodge City - One day per week, by appointment Colby/Goodland, Liberal and Newton - One day per week, in-person or by appointment

Local Area II: Effective April 5, all locations will be open to the public Monday through Friday. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Topeka Lawrence Manhattan Junction City

Local Area III All locations are currently open to the public five days per week. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Wyandotte County (Kansas City) Johnson County (Lenexa) Leavenworth County (Leavenworth)

Local Area IV Effective May 3, all locations will be open to the public Monday through Friday. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Wichita, Eldorado - Phase 1 (effective April 5) Open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. By appointment Monday, Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and all day Friday. Wichita, Eldorado - Phase 2 (effective April 19) Open to the public Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. By appointment on Friday.

Local Area V All locations are currently open to the public five days per week. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Emporia Chanute Independence Pittsburg Paola



According to Gov. Kelly, all Workforce Centers in Kansas will be fully reopened effective May 3. She said services will also continue to be made available virtually. To schedule an appointment, contact your closest Workforce Center.

To find a Workforce Center close to you, click HERE.

