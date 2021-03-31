Advertisement

Flint Hills Smokehouse opens doors for last Fried Chicken Wednesday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Smokehouse will open its doors for the last night on Wednesday.

Flint Hills Smokehouse says in a Facebook post that it will open for its last Fried Chicken Wednesday on March 31. It said in the post that it wanted to stay open until its staff had the chance to find other options. It said it opens at 5 p.m.

Good Morning folks. Just wanted to recap the weekend because I know there are some waiting for it but I refuse to call...

Posted by Flint Hills Smokehouse on Monday, March 29, 2021

Owner of Flint Hills Smokehouse, Mike Babb, told 13 NEWS that he purchased Paradise Donuts just over a month ago and will continue to focus on that. He said he has met with landlords at Nextgen to ensure someone will take his spot so that another great option to dine resides in Maple Hill.

Babb said he wanted to thank Russell and Brenda McAbee for designing FHS’s specialty cocktails.

