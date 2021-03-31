FAFSA deadline fast approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to file the FAFSA form for federal financial help for higher education is April 1.

The U.S. Department of Education says it is reminding high school seniors, current college students and their parents to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. It said Kansas’s deadline is April 1, so the urgency to submit increases. It said submitting the FAFSA form is critical to determine a student’s eligibility for federal grants, work-study funds and loans for college or career school. It said some states, colleges and private scholarship organizations also use the FAFSA to find their financial aid, which could be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

According to the Department, the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty for many students and their families. It said it also knows many students and families may not be thinking about the fall 2021 school year. In fact, it said when compared to the same time in 2020, it saw an almost 9% national decline in FAFSA submissions by high school seniors. In Kansas, it said it saw an almost 10% decline, which means thousands of Kansas students could miss out on over $115 billion available each year in federal aid to help continue their education beyond high school.

The U.S. DOE said it is now much easier to fill out and submit the FAFSA form on fafsa.gov or through the myStudentAid mobile app. It said it also has several ways for students and parents to get help filing the form:

access enhanced help topics on the FAFSA form,

visit StudentAid.gov/resources

use our virtual assistant, Aidan,

tweet @FAFSA , and

speak with a customer service representative at 1-800-4-FED-AID (1-800-433-3243; TTY for the deaf or hard of hearing 1-800-730-8913).

For more information about federal financial assistance programs, click HERE.

