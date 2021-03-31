Emergency crews respond to report of stabbing in East Topeka
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday morning in East Topeka.
Crews found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to the foot around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday near S.E. 10th and Branner Trafficway.
Initial reports indicated the woman was injured by someone she knew.
The woman’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
An American Medical Response ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital with a police unit following close behind.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.