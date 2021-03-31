Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to report of stabbing in East Topeka


An American Medical Response ambulance transports a woman suffering from a stab wound to the foot to a local hospital Wednesday morning from just west of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday morning in East Topeka.

Crews found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to the foot around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday near S.E. 10th and Branner Trafficway.

Initial reports indicated the woman was injured by someone she knew.

The woman’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

An American Medical Response ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital with a police unit following close behind.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

