Ellsworth Co. man indicted for tampering with public water system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ellsworth Co. man has been indicted for attempting to tamper with and harm Ellsworth Co. Rural Water District No. 1.

Acting U.S. District Attorney Duston Slinkard says a man from Ellsworth County has been indicted on a federal charge that accused him of tampering with a public water system.

According to Slinkard, Wyatt A. Travnichek, 22, of Ellsworth Co., has been charged with one count of tampering with a public water system and one count of reckless damage to a protected computer during unauthorized access.

“Our office is committed to maintaining and improving its partnership with the state of Kansas in the administration and implementation of the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “Drinking water that is considered safe is essential to the protection of the public’s health.”

Slinkard said the indictment alleges that around March 27, 2019, Travnichek knowingly accessed the Ellsworth Co. Rural Water District’s protected computer system without authorization. He said during the unauthorized access, Travnichek performed activities that shut down the processes at the facility, which affected its cleaning and disinfecting procedures, with the intent to harm Ellsworth Rural Water District No. 1, also known as the Post Rock Rural Water District.

“By illegally tampering with a public drinking water system, the defendant threatened the safety and health of an entire community,” said Lance Ehrig, Special Agent in Charge of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Kansas. “EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to upholding the laws designed to protect our drinking water systems from harm or threat of harm. Today’s indictment sends a clear message that individuals who intentionally violate these laws will be vigorously prosecuted.”

According to Slinkard, if convicted, Travichek could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the tampering charge and up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the reckless damage charge.

Slinkard said the Environmental Protection Agency, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine E. Kenney is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.