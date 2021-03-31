Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Ogden, Leonardville

By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County residents will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one-day clinics in both Ogden and Leonardville.

Riley County Health officials have announced two remote COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held this week outside of the normal mass vaccine clinic in Manhattan. They hope to reach underserved parts of the community.

“We realized we probably weren’t reaching everyone in the county.” Riley County Health Department, local health officer, Julie Gibbs says.

Both clinics will have a limited supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines available to anyone over 18.

“Everyone is welcome, but I will say, supplies are limited, so it is a first-come, first-serve basis,” Gibbs says.

Appointments won’t be required… and directions will be posted at each site to assist visitors.

“There will be clear instructions once you get there, we’ll have plenty of signage, and we have plenty of volunteers and nurses that are helping,” Gibbs says.

The success of larger clinics in Manhattan gives health officials confidence that these pop-up clinics will run smoothly.

“It will be the same setup. We’ll have testing kits available, but we’ll also have nurses and some doctors there vaccinating, and it is all free of charge.” Gibbs says.

The Vaccination Clinic will be in Ogden on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm and in Leonardville on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

