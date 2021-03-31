Advertisement

Auburn man arrested for Tuesday morning violent domestic incident

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man has been arrested for a violent domestic incident that happened on Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, March 30, around 2 a.m., officers responded to SW 9th and Tyler St. with reports of a possible domestic disturbance with an armed suspect.

According to TPD, upon arrival, officers found an adult female with several serious injuries. It said the suspect had left before officers arrived.

On Wednesday morning, TPD said it found the suspect, later identified as Winston T. Roberts, 25, of Auburn, in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. It said Roberts was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections with the following charges:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated domestic battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TPD said the victim and suspect are known to each other and the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
Topeka Police investigate shooting in 1400 block of SW Hope that injured one person.
One person injured in a shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka
Health officials comment on 3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
Student arrested for threats to Holton High School

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Gov. Laura Kelly confident in her decision to reissue Kansas mask mandate
Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Gov. Kelly confident in her decision to reissue Kansas mask mandate
Residents are being asked to avoid the east side of Town Center due to a shooting.
Shots fired at Manhattan Town Center
Two charged with first-degree murder in Friday night shooting death