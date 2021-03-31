Auburn man arrested for Tuesday morning violent domestic incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man has been arrested for a violent domestic incident that happened on Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, March 30, around 2 a.m., officers responded to SW 9th and Tyler St. with reports of a possible domestic disturbance with an armed suspect.

According to TPD, upon arrival, officers found an adult female with several serious injuries. It said the suspect had left before officers arrived.

On Wednesday morning, TPD said it found the suspect, later identified as Winston T. Roberts, 25, of Auburn, in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. It said Roberts was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections with the following charges:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated domestic battery

Aggravated assault

Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Criminal damage to property

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TPD said the victim and suspect are known to each other and the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

