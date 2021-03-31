Ascension Via Christi to allow more patient visitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi will begin to allow more patient visitors on April 1.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan says it continues to aggressively respond to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak. It said hospital leadership has updated its visitation measures and continues to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at hospital and clinic locations in Manhattan.

Effective April 1, Ascension Via Christi said patients in the inpatient medical, surgical and rehabilitation units, as well as the Critical Care Unit, will be allowed two visitors during their stay. It said visitors will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Ascension Via Christi, labor and delivery patients will be allowed one visitor throughout their stay. It said patients in outpatient procedures or testing will continue to be allowed one visitor during their care.

Ascension said patients looking for care in its Emergency Department will be allowed one visitor after the triage process is finished, and they are found to not be a COVID-related visit.

Currently, Ascension said it will not allow visitors for those receiving care for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, except for end-of-life situations or for those that are unable to advocate for themselves.

Ascension Via Christi said visitor rules are as follows:

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Visitation hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed please use a call light; visitors should not wait at the nurses’ station or desk.

Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.

Visitors are required to wear surgical masks at all times while in the facility.

