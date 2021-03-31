Advertisement

Aggieville prepares for national Showdown

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aggieville is preparing for the Aggieville Showdown, which will feature some firsts for the district.

Aggieville Showdown says its national live event is just around the corner. It said the Aggieville Business District is preparing for a handful of firsts to happen on April 17, such as cattle being shown down Moro St., a fashion show, live music performances, vendors and more.

According to Aggieville Showdown, the inaugural event is a cattle show that will take place on Moro St. It said exhibitors nationwide will compete for the chance to show their cattle in the center of Aggieville and for over $5,000 in cash prizes. It said guests and exhibitors will continue to celebrate in the ‘Ville and help support local businesses with different activities that will take place during the Grand Drive.

Aggieville Showdown said entries for the cattle show are due by April 10 by 11:59 p.m. It said pre-check-in is Friday, April 16, from 3 to 8 p.m., while actual check-in is Saturday, April 17, from 7 to 8 a.m. The cattle show will begin at the fairgrounds on Saturday at 9 a.m. and the Grand Drive will start on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Aggieville Showdown, click HERE.

