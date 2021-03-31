After weeks of steady increases, gas prices down slightly this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may be only a few pennies, but prices at the pump are down this week at many gas stations in Topeka.

AAA says the average gas price Wednesday in Kansas was $2.65 per gallon. That’s down two cents from the $2.67 from a week ago.

Though the price on Wednesday is 13 cents higher than the $2.52 a gallon from a month ago, AAA says gas prices are on the decline.

Earlier this week, AAA said the national average decreased week-over-week for the first time since November 2020.

“Growing stock levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee. “These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”

While a few cents cheaper over the past week, AAA says, the national gas price average is 15 cents more than a month ago and 84 cents more expensive on the year. Those gaps, as well as stock levels and demand readings, are likely to widen in the coming weeks as gas prices and related factors started to take a sharp turn this time last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA says locations with the top 10 most expensive gas averages are: California, $3.87; Hawaii, $3.64; Washington, $3.32; Nevada, $3.31; Oregon, $3.17; Utah, $3.15; Alaska, $3.11; Arizona, $3.09; Washington, D.C.; $3.03; and Idaho, $3.03

According to AAA, Kansas prices on Wednesday are 22 cents lower than the national average of $2.87 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com says unleaded fuel on Wednesday morning was going for $2.54 to $2.75 in Topeka.

