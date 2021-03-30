Wabaunsee Co. authorities advise residents to prepare for evacuation, say fire under control

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office say a fire near Lake Wabaunsee is under control after they advised residents to prepare for evacuation.

They warned residents on Facebook to make preparations in case the fire moved too close to the area. But, the Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS around 7:15 p.m. that the fire was under control and response units had been instructed to return to normal operations.

Residents should remain prepared in case the situation worsens.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.