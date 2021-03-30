VAEK to host stakeholder listening sessions

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will hold stakeholder listening sessions.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it will hold stakeholder listening sessions as part of its efforts to guide the future of VA healthcare. It said the Leavenworth VA Medical Center will hold a virtual session on April 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to hear from Veterans and the surrounding community.

VAEK said this will be one of 50 planned public virtual listening sessions throughout the country from March to June of 2021 in order to hear from veteran on how to design a system of the future and grow services ina way that reinforces its role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.

“We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said Rudy Klopfer, VA medical center director. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with Veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come.”

According to VAEK, the sessions are an exciting opportunity for veterans to help it reimagine how it delivers care in an equitable, high-quality, veteran-centered way and develop a plan to invest in its aging infrastructure. It said the feedback will be used to make recommendations it will submit to its Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January of 2022. It said the AIR Commission will also hold public hearings as part of its review of the VA’s recommendations before it submits the recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for the Leavenworth listening session, click HERE.

