Two Topeka men arrested in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said two Topeka men were arrested in a stolen car.

The office said a deputy stopped the vehicle after seeing it speeding and displaying the wrong license plate. Further investigation revealed the vehicle to be stolen out of Topeka.

55-year-old Robert Brooks, the driver, was arrested for possession of stolen property and driving while suspended. Passenger Earl Kuhn III, 58, was arrrested for meth possession, interference with law enforcement, and an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.