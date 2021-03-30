Advertisement

Two Topeka men arrested in Jackson Co.

David Brooks (Left), Earl Kuhn (Right)
David Brooks (Left), Earl Kuhn (Right)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said two Topeka men were arrested in a stolen car.

The office said a deputy stopped the vehicle after seeing it speeding and displaying the wrong license plate. Further investigation revealed the vehicle to be stolen out of Topeka.

55-year-old Robert Brooks, the driver, was arrested for possession of stolen property and driving while suspended. Passenger Earl Kuhn III, 58, was arrrested for meth possession, interference with law enforcement, and an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

