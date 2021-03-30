Tuesday forecast: Much cooler, breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another cold front arrives overnight and will keep us cool today through Thursday morning before a warming trend begins back up Thursday afternoon through the weekend.

Winds will continue to be the biggest concern for the next 8 days with a low chance for rain on Monday. Most spots will likely remain dry but it’ll be a chance to monitor for the rest of the week. In general gusts will be in the 20-35 mph on the days it shows ‘breezy’ conditions in the 8 day.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

After morning temperatures in the 20s, highs will be around 60° on Thursday to begin April. The warming will continue through the weekend with Sunday being the warmest day (similar to yesterday). There does remain uncertainty on temperatures early next week with one model keeping highs more in the low-mid 60s vs low 70s as the 8 day indicates so keep checking back for updates.

Taking Action:

The fire danger risk remain very high to extreme today and tomorrow so outdoor burning is still not recommended. The good news is winds diminish tonight and tomorrow night so any fires that develop will be easy to manage. Wednesday and Thursday morning will have temperatures in the 20s for some areas, low 30s for the other spots. How cold it will get will depend on cloud coverage and if winds are calm. Clear skies and calm winds could mean some areas could get down in the low 20s with how dry the air will be.

