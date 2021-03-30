Topeka woman arrested following Monday evening traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic stop on NW Lyman Rd. on Monday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 49-year-old woman is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. on Monday evening.

On Monday, March 29, just after 7:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Fusion in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. for a registration violation. During the investigation, it said a K9 was deployed and drugs were found in the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jeanette A. Morrow, 49, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no vehicle insurance, no vehicle registration and tag not assigned.

The Sheriff’s Office said Morrow was also arrested on two Shawnee Co. misdemeanor warrants and one City of Topeka bench warrant. It said the incident is still under investigation.

