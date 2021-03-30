Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested following Monday evening traffic stop

Jeanette Morrow was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday evening.
Jeanette Morrow was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday evening.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic stop on NW Lyman Rd. on Monday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 49-year-old woman is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. on Monday evening.

On Monday, March 29, just after 7:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Fusion in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. for a registration violation. During the investigation, it said a K9 was deployed and drugs were found in the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jeanette A. Morrow, 49, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no vehicle insurance, no vehicle registration and tag not assigned.

The Sheriff’s Office said Morrow was also arrested on two Shawnee Co. misdemeanor warrants and one City of Topeka bench warrant. It said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Frontier Justice / Topeka, KS
258 people arrested to slash violent crime in Kansas Capital
Shawnee County commissioners announced Monday the county’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Mask mandate remains but businesses, churches can opt-out in Shawnee Co.
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Person of interest in Gage Shopping Center shooting arrested

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
GOP advances smaller plan for cutting Kansas income taxes
Aaron Estabrook, Manhattan City Commissioner
Manhattan City Commissioner Estabrook announces reelection bid
DCF
DCF, St. Francis Ministries agree on repayment plan
Cause of Topeka fire under investigation
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center April 15th deadline remains