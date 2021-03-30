Topeka Rotary Foundation awards $20,000 in local grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rotary Foundation awarded $20,000 to local organizations.

They said the grants will “help address humanitarian needs and learning loss due to COVID-19.”

The YWCA of Northeast Kansas, Rescue Mission Street Team, and Topeka North Outreach all got $5,000, while $4,000 went to the Topeka Housing Authority and $1,000 went to Tecumseh North Elementary. Topeka Rotary said the funds will go towards teachers’ salaries, books and school supplies, and programs through the organizations.

