Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations donating all sales to Fighting Breast Cancer on March 31

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hungry Topekans can eat for a cause at Jersey Mike’s on Wednesday.

The sandwich shop will be donating all of its sales to local charities as part of its Nationwide Day of Giving. In Topeka, stores will be donating to Race Against Breast Cancer.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised over $32 million for local charities.

Topeka has two Jersey Mike’s locations: 2121 SW Wanamaker Rd, and 718 Kansas Ave.

