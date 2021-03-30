The shows will go on at Topeka Civic Theater

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Operations and programming are set to resume at The Topeka Civic Theatre and Helen Hocker Theater according to the Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy.

“On behalf of the board and staff, thank you for all the support and encouragement you have provided over the past months. It’s been difficult but knowing how much our community has missed and appreciates our theatre and mission has been uplifting,” expressed Vickie Brokke, TCT’s President & CEO.

Their plan is to resume operations in phases, the first of which is summer camps at both locations. Information and registration will be available on their websites beginning April 6. The first of the three 3-week camps will begin on Monday, June 7 at both locations.

Full-time staff that had been on furlough will resume work by May 14th in order to begin preparing for summer productions. Continue to check the theatres’ websites and check your emails for info on auditions and tickets. Information on the 2021/22 season and membership opportunities will be released soon.

“It has been our focus to bring the joy of live theatre and theatre education back to our community since COVID-related restriction lead to our temporary closure in September 2020,” said Board Chair Kevin Han.

Shows opening dates:

July 9 The Music Man - mainstage

July 30 Dr. Doolittle Jr. - mainstage

June 25 Sense and Sensibilities - Helen Hocker Theater

July 23 Starmites - Helen Hocker Theater

Facilities remain closed to the public until tickets for summer productions go on sale. Any questions may be directed to Vickie@TopekaCivicTheatre. com.

