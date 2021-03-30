Student arrested for threats to Holton High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old boy is in police custody, suspected of making threats on social media toward students at Holton High School.

The threats were reportedly made over the weekend and Monday evening. Holton Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation. There has been a strong police presence at the school Monday and Tuesday according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The teen is believed to be the only one responsible for the threats.

Officers and deputies served a search warrant at a Holton residence shortly before midnight. The suspect was arrested at that time and several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

