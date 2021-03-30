Advertisement

Student arrested for threats to Holton High School

(KWCH 12)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old boy is in police custody, suspected of making threats on social media toward students at Holton High School.

The threats were reportedly made over the weekend and Monday evening. Holton Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation. There has been a strong police presence at the school Monday and Tuesday according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The teen is believed to be the only one responsible for the threats.

Officers and deputies served a search warrant at a Holton residence shortly before midnight. The suspect was arrested at that time and several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Frontier Justice / Topeka, KS
258 people arrested to slash violent crime in Kansas Capital
Shawnee County commissioners announced Monday the county’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Mask mandate remains but businesses, churches can opt-out in Shawnee Co.
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Person of interest in Gage Shopping Center shooting arrested

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
Capitol City to kick off 2021 road construction
VAEK to host stakeholder listening sessions