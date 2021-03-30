Shawnee Co. dispatchers recognized as ‘superheroes’ by local organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local superheroes were recognized for their efforts keeping the community safe.

Shawnee County’s dispatchers were honored by the Sunflower Lions Club of Topeka with a day of snacks and the installation of a new wall plaque celebrating their contributions.

The Lions club also provided snack baskets for all three shifts including bags of popcorn donated by Cashmere Popcorn.

The Sunflower Lions Club chose to honor the dispatchers as part of the national club’s global service project to honor local service groups.

“Their acts of kindness and dedication to the job deserves recognition, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said member, Roger Yost.

“It means a lot to our dispatchers to be recognized by our community and to know what they do is very valued, " said Melanie Bergers, Director of Communications for the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

Bergers says Shawnee County’s dispatchers handle 300,000 calls a year.

