Riley County commissioners approve $87,000 payment to Home Depot in tax-appeal case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County commissioners on Monday reluctantly approved a refund of $87,000 to the Home Depot after the state approved the store’s tax appeal from 2018, according to KMAN Radio.

The ruling was handed down recently by the state Board of Tax Appeals.

However, the Riley County Commission plans to appeal the decision ordering the refund in the near future, KMAN said.

Three local entities will pick up the tab for the $87,000 refund, KMAN says.

The city of Manhattan will contribute $29,186; Riley County will contribute $24,194; and Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District will contribute $33,582.

KMAN says Riley County also will have to pay more than $7,500 dollars in interest in the case, making its total more than $31,000. The interest has been accumulating for the past few years, since the case is originally from 2018.

Before the tax-appeal case, the Home Depot in 2018 was being taxed more than $239,000.

After the tax appeal, that amount has been reduced to $150,000, which was the previously reported amount the county owed, KMAN says. The county actually owes $87,000 to Home Depot, which is the difference between the two values.

At Monday’s meeting, Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo presented the impact of the ruling at the request of other local government entities.

“When a larger organization gets a reduction in value, that spreads out that tax burden to everyone else that is still in the tax roll at their full value,” said Vargo, as quoted by KMAN. “That’s where it impacts the Riley County taxpayers.”

Vargo added that Home Depot is only taxed on its land, building and any infrastructure attached to the building.

