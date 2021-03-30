Advertisement

One person injured in overnight shooting in west central Topeka

(WLUC)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Tuesday morning following a shooting in west-central Topeka.

Topeka Police said they received reports of a possible shooting just before 2:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of SW Hope.

Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

TPD said shortly after, they found several people of interest in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin. They were taken to the law enforcement center for questioning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. We will post more information as it becomes available.

