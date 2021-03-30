NOTO to celebrate Redbud Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Redbud Festival in NOTO will kick off on Friday.

NOTO Arts & Entertainment District said this April will bring new events to the district. It said coinciding with the First Friday Artwalk, Friday will mark the beginning of the Redbud Festival where residents are encouraged to come and see redbud trees in bloom, a well as take part in several other outdoor festivals. It said guests can expect all regular activities associated with the Artwalk, including music in the park by Swinging Country from 5 - 8 p.m.

According to NOTO, Saturday will mark the start of NOTO Saturday Markets. It said there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 3 at 9:45 a.m. on the Kaw Valley Bank stage in Redbud Park. After that, it said guests can enjoy all the Vendors in Redbud Park and Teeter Courtyard until 3 p.m. It said there will be art exploration, live music in the park from 11 am. to 2 pm. by Josh Hoover, and various food and drink options to choose from.

NOTO said the Redbud festival will continue through May with events planned on April 16 and 17, as well as the NOTO Chalk Walk on May 7 and 8. It said NOTO Saturday Markets will be held every first and third Saturday until October. It said visitors can expect a wide variety of activities, vendors and attractions in a safe and socially distanced environment.

