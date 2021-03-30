Advertisement

No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — No convictions were returned for three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague so severely during a 2017 protest over another officer’s acquittal that he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A jury on Monday acquitted Officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI in connection to the attack on Officer Luther Hall.

Former officer Christopher Myers also was acquitted of a deprivation of rights count, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers for allegedly smashing Hall’s cellphone.

The jury also deadlocked on the deprivation of rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Frontier Justice / Topeka, KS
258 people arrested to slash violent crime in Kansas Capital
Shawnee County commissioners announced Monday the county’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Mask mandate remains but businesses, churches can opt-out in Shawnee Co.
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Person of interest in Gage Shopping Center shooting arrested

Latest News

Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
LIVE: Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer
Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson said what was captured on the video was what Chauvin was taught in...
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’
Midday in Kansas
3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
Student arrested for threats to Holton High School