Massachusets St. remains closed after Tuesday afternoon fire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Massachusets St. remains closed after a Tuesday afternoon Fire.

The Lawrence Police Department says Massachusets St. remains closed from 16th to 19th St. as crews attempt to clean up after a fire in the 1700 block.

LPD said around 12:50 p.m. it started to ask residents to avoid the area while it helped Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical with the fire.

