Massachusets St. remains closed after Tuesday afternoon fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Massachusets St. remains closed after a Tuesday afternoon Fire.

The Lawrence Police Department says Massachusets St. remains closed from 16th to 19th St. as crews attempt to clean up after a fire in the 1700 block.

The fire is out. However, Mass Street is still closed from 16th to 19th. Please go around! — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 30, 2021

LPD said around 12:50 p.m. it started to ask residents to avoid the area while it helped Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical with the fire.

