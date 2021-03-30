Advertisement

Manhattan City Commissioner Estabrook announces reelection bid

Aaron Estabrook, Manhattan City Commissioner
Aaron Estabrook, Manhattan City Commissioner(City of Manhattan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Commissioner Estabrook will run for reelection.

On Tuesday, Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said that he will run for reelection and address community needs.

“We have accomplished a great deal as a community during a difficult and unprecedented two years,” he said. “I ran promising to keep the city’s property tax rate flat, address inadequate workforce housing and take steps to make city government more inclusive of everyone in our community. I’m proud to say we have done each of those things.”

According to Estabrook, while progress has been made, but there is still more work to be done.

“We need to continue moving forward on issues like keeping property taxes under control, improving access to adequate housing and maintaining a responsible city budget that is efficient, inclusive and works for all members of our community,” Estabrook said.

“I take pride in being reasonable and solutions-oriented, working to bring people from all different perspectives together to find common ground and get things done,” he said. “That’s what I’ll continue to do if re-elected to the City Commission.”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Frontier Justice / Topeka, KS
258 people arrested to slash violent crime in Kansas Capital
Shawnee County commissioners announced Monday the county’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Mask mandate remains but businesses, churches can opt-out in Shawnee Co.
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Person of interest in Gage Shopping Center shooting arrested

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
GOP advances smaller plan for cutting Kansas income taxes
DCF
DCF, St. Francis Ministries agree on repayment plan
Cause of Topeka fire under investigation
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center April 15th deadline remains