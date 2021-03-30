Manhattan City Commissioner Estabrook announces reelection bid

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Commissioner Estabrook will run for reelection.

On Tuesday, Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said that he will run for reelection and address community needs.

“We have accomplished a great deal as a community during a difficult and unprecedented two years,” he said. “I ran promising to keep the city’s property tax rate flat, address inadequate workforce housing and take steps to make city government more inclusive of everyone in our community. I’m proud to say we have done each of those things.”

According to Estabrook, while progress has been made, but there is still more work to be done.

“We need to continue moving forward on issues like keeping property taxes under control, improving access to adequate housing and maintaining a responsible city budget that is efficient, inclusive and works for all members of our community,” Estabrook said.

“I take pride in being reasonable and solutions-oriented, working to bring people from all different perspectives together to find common ground and get things done,” he said. “That’s what I’ll continue to do if re-elected to the City Commission.”

