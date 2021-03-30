Louvre puts art collection online with virtual tours

PARIS (CNN) – This might make the Mona Lisa smile.

Her home, the Louvre, is going virtual.

The world-famous museum is taking its collection online for all to see.

It means no passport is required to check out masterpieces like the Venus de Milo.

There’s no doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in the move for the Parisian museum.

Less than 3 million people wandered the spacious halls in 2020, down from nearly 10 million in 2019.

The virtual tours put more than 480,000 pieces of art on display on the museum’s website.

Louvre officials say the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits, which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free -- but images can’t be downloaded or shared.

