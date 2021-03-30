KU’s Tristan Enaruna enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU sophomore Tristan Enaruna has entered the transfer portal.

Enaruna is the second Jayhawk in as many days to part ways with the program, after KU announced Monday Tyon Grant-Foster has decided to transfer.

Enaruna missed both the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments due to COVID protocosls.

“Obviously, this was a difficult finish for Tristan this year with the COVID situation and not being able to finish the season with the team,” Bill Self said in a statement Tuesday. “He represented himself, his teammates, our program and our university with first-class daily and he will be missed.”

The Flevoland, Netherlands-native played in 55 games in two seasons for the Jayhawks, averaging 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.2 minutes of action.

“His best ball is ahead of him and we all support his decision and wish him well,” Self said.

