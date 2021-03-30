Advertisement

KDOT: Driver education programs can receive financial assistance

(KNOP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Driver education programs in Kansas can now receive financial assistance through the Driver Education Reimbursement Grant Program, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The three-year grant program, which is part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE, is now in its second year. Educators interested in receiving reimbursement need to enroll in the program from April 2 to 16 to qualify for the 2021-2022 school year.

“More than 1,000 young drivers participated in the first year of the program, and we look forward to helping even more young drivers have the same opportunity,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Safety is the top priority at KDOT, so I’m pleased that through the IKE program we’re helping young drivers learn safe driving practices through driver’s education.”

Driver education providers will be reimbursed up to $200 per student who completes the program. Students must be between the age of 14 and 29 and a resident of Kansas, have not had their driving privilege suspended in any way, demonstrate financial need and can obtain a certificate of completion by the instructor.

For more information, click here.

