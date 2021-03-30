Kansas Horse Council opens Equine Economic Impact survey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Horse Council has opened its new Equine Economic Impact survey.

The Kansas Horse Council says with support from the Kansas Department of Agriculture it is looking for horse owners throughout Kansas to participate in an Equine Economic Impact survey for a more in-depth look at this part of the state’s livestock industry.

According to the Council, the equine industry in Kanas is small compared to production livestock, however, horse ownership positively impacts the state’s economy and should be recognized for its contributions. It said the sector is an evolving sector that usually includes all types of Equidae, or the horse family, and could include educational, artistic, sport, leisure, therapeutic and working classes of equines.

The Council said as part of the Kansas Ag Growth Strategy, leaders in the industry have worked together to create and implement long-term strategic growth goals with input and discussion among stakeholders. It said one published outcome includes completing an economic impact study which led to the development of the Equine Economic Impact survey.

According to the Council, the survey is meant to assess the current economic contributions of the equine sector to Kansas. It said the sector is an economically diverse industry and the survey will include all horse ownership regardless of use. It said direct ownership gives a ripple effect that supports sales and service industries with adjunct needs like grain, hay, transport services, real estate, fuel, veterinary, farrier and more. It said the information could help find opportunities for new niche markets or expansion of existing businesses and services. It said data should reveal information to help update labor statistics in the equine industry.

The Council said the survey is voluntary and will be open through December.

To take the Equine Economic Impact survey, click HERE.

