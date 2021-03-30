Advertisement

Horton man arrested after search warrant served on Monday

James Schecher
James Schecher(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Monday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, March 29, it executed a search warrant at 940 E. 8th St. in Horton with the help of the Horton and Sac and Fox Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said it arrested James Schecher, 56, of Horton on charges of possession of opiate, possession of stimulant, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and possession of stolen property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, almost two pounds of THC product, bongs and other paraphernalia was seized.

The incident is still under investigation by the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office.

