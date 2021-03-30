Garden City PD: Teen shoots, kills mom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old shot and killed his mom in Garden City Monday, according to police.

In a release, police said the boy, Reese Hernandez, called 911 after he shot his mom, Mallory, in their residence in the 800 block of East Pine Street.

When officers arrived, officers located Mallory with multiple gunshot wounds and Reese immediately surrendered to police. Mallory later died at a hospital.

Reese is being held at a regional detention center on allegations of first-degree murder.

Police did not give out any other information.

