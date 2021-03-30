Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center April 15th deadline remains

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s Tax Assistance Center will not be extending tax preparation services beyond the originally planned end date of April 15, 2021.

Although the Internal Revenue Service has recently extended the tax deadline to May 17, 2021, due to lack of staffing availability, Fort Riley will not be able to extend its services beyond the original date.

After April 15, the Staff Judge Advocate Legal Assistance Office will not provide tax preparation services.

The Tax Assistance Center is part of the 1st Infantry Division’s Staff Judge Advocate office. The Center provides free tax preparation assistance for military members, including those who are active duty, eligible family members, military reservists on orders for more than 30 days, and military retirees.

Due to COVID-19, drop-off only services are being provided, with a follow-up with-in three working days.

Tax documents can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center. The Center is located at 7034 Bullard Street and is open until 6:00 p.m.

The Tax Center is closed for training holidays and Federal holidays.

Both federal and state tax returns can be prepared by the IRS-certified, trained staff who are up-to-date on current tax rules.

More than 3,600 Federal returns and 2,000 state returns have been prepared as of March 30th. Clients saved more than $930,000 in preparation fees.

For more information visit, home.army.mil/riley or call the Tax Center at 785-239-1040.

