Fire shuts down part of Mass St. in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire at Babcock Place in Lawrence, temporarily shut down a stretch of Mass Street. The senior living apartments at 1700 Massachusetts Street had a fire on the roof. It’s currently under investigation and no cause has been determined yet.

Residents were evacuated and everyone is safe. Mass Street was shut down for a time but is currently back open. Residents have been let back into the building except for those living on the 7th floor.

