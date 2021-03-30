Fire shuts down part of Mass St. in Lawrence
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire at Babcock Place in Lawrence, temporarily shut down a stretch of Mass Street. The senior living apartments at 1700 Massachusetts Street had a fire on the roof. It’s currently under investigation and no cause has been determined yet.
Residents were evacuated and everyone is safe. Mass Street was shut down for a time but is currently back open. Residents have been let back into the building except for those living on the 7th floor.
