DCF, St. Francis Ministries agree on repayment plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families and Saint Franci Ministries have agreed on a repayment plan for unspent funds.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says it and Saint Francis Ministries have agreed to allow SFM to repay over $9 million in unspent grant funds.

“I want to thank Saint Francis leadership for working closely with my DCF team to guarantee that unspent taxpayer money is returned to the state,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “I am confident that we have come to an equitable agreement that allows Saint Francis to continue its important work with children and families while also ensuring DCF continues to be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars.”

“We appreciate Sec. Howard and the DCF team, and their willingness to partner with Saint Francis as we determined the best way to reinvest the unspent funds or repay any unspent dollars to the state of Kansas,” said SFM Interim CEO William Clark. “Our goal is always to do what is best for children and families, while also being good stewards of the resources entrusted to us.”

Under the current agreement, DCF said case management providers are required to provide it a plan to reinvest the unspent fund into their child welfare programming. It said from November of 2019 to January of 2021 SFM gave it a plan that had not been finalized and sent to DCF for approval. After conversations between the agencies, it said SFM decided to return the money.

According to DCF, the grant amendment call for SFM to repay about $9.4 million. It said SFM manages three foster care catchment areas that include western and north-central Kansas and Sedgwick County. It aids the repayment for each catchment area is as follows:

Area 1 – Western Kansas - $3,277,446

Area 2 – North central Kansas - $3,880,122

Area 7 – Sedgwick Co. - $2,271,960

DCF said the full payment is due by April 1. It said the funds that are returned will go to covering expected foster care costs in the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. It said what remains will be returned to the state treasury.

According to DCF, any additional repayment amount found to be due to it or SFM will be due by June 15. Once SFM and DCF agree on a final amount to be repaid and received cleared and corroborated by DCF, it said it will release SFM from any grant obligation or requirement to repay or reinvest the funds gathered during the time period in the amendment.

Earlier in 2021, DCF said it and SFM agreed to a different grant amendment that regarded the unspent fund issue moving forward. Starting Feb. 1, it said monthly payments made to SFM by DCF were adjusted by the amount of the last month’s unspent payments. It said the amendment will prevent SFM from gathering unspent grant funds.

Additionally, DCF said SFM will add positions to support initiatives such as Team Decision Making using existing grant funds, not surplus funds.

“It is imperative that DCF and its partners are all working in unison in order to improve outcomes for children and families in Kansas,” Howard said. “I am confident these grant amendments are positive steps in our efforts to continuously improve the Kansas foster care system.”

