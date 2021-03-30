Advertisement

Councilman Padilla highlights campaign goals in Topeka mayor candidacy announcement

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Councilman Mike Padilla formally announced Tuesday morning his candidacy for Topeka mayor.

Padilla said he chose to hold the news conference at the Safe Streets Coalition because the organization has shown the work that people can do together.

During his announcement for mayor, Padilla spoke of his years of experience both as a city council member and a member of the Topeka Police Department.

He was an officer for 33 years and is in his first term representing Council District 5, where he currently serves as deputy mayor.

Padilla said during his campaign he is looking forward to making connections with the community. Some of the items he said he hopes to accomplish if elected are other ways to policing and highlighting diversity.

For voters who may be unsure, Padilla asks them to take a look at his record and judge him off of what he’s done, not just what he’s said.

