Councilman Mike Padilla kicks off mayoral campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka city councilman Mike Padilla kicked off his campaign at Safe Streets Tuesday.

He said the chance to be mayor provides many opportunities.

“I think that I’ll be able to get an even more expanded contact with even more of the community serving as the mayor I work hard in my district, district five and goals that we have in each district are pretty common to each of us,” he said.

“I’m a person that’s been involved with this community my entire adult life and I have always sought out others to give me ideas on their thoughts and their perspectives and suggestions... I’m a person who’s already put in a lot work and I want to continue that work.”

Padilla said there are a few issues he wants to highlight during his campaign.

“I wanna expand more on what public safety is an also people think that’s about policing but it’s much more than that,” he said.

“I also want to look at our housing concerns that we have The shortage of housing and affordable housing making it possible for people to achieve that American dream.”

He said he also wants to discuss what diversity means to the city.

“I’ve always been involved with diversity, I’m a person as diverse as anyone else I understand the concept but I feel like people don’t look at it very deeply,” he said.

“I think more attention needs to be given not only to diversity but making it engrained in everything we do as a city.”

He asks voters to consider one thing while deciding on their choice for who will lead the city.

“I ask people, in any case, to not just listen to what I say take a look at what I’ve done check the work if I’ve done the work you know I’ve put more behind that than just words,” he said.

“Take a look at the work that I’ve done, take a look at the work that I’ve done with all the other nonprofits and organizations, civics groups and give me an honest evaluation of what that is and if that’s the choice that you’re stuck on ‘will he do the work?’ I think my work record will convince you I’m a man of my word and not just about talk.”

Incumbent Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced earlier this month she will not seek reelection.

