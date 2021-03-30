Advertisement

Community celebrates former sheriff’s captain’s homecoming after COVID-19 fight out of state

By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Lindsborg gathered to welcome back a former law enforcement officer who’s been battling COVID-19 since last year. Members of the McPherson County community lined up at the entrance to Lindsborg Community Hospital Monday (March 29) to show their support and welcome former McPherson County Sheriff’s Captain Doug Anderson home.

Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October, but complications sent him out of the state for treatment. Five months later, he’s back in Kansas and will continue his recovery at the Lindsborg hospital.

“This is a day we’ve been waiting five months for,” Anderson’s son, Austin Anderson said.

He said his father’s journey started at the hospital in Lindsborg.

Ahead of Doug Anderson’s return Monday, people from the communities of Lindsborg and McPherson anxiously waited.

“You won’t meet a finer man than Doug Anderson. So it was heartbreaking to know he’d gotten COVID and (it) had kicked him as hard as it did,” said Anderson’s friend Joe Hoffman, among the crowd welcoming the former sheriff home.

There was a sea of purple wearing the color of Anderson’s favorite university, Kansas State. Some wore t-shirts with a message of encouragement: “FIGHTING EVER FIGHTING FOR A DOUG VICTORY! #DOUGSTRONG.” It was a display to show him that he’s been missed at home, as well as to support the former sheriff and his family.

“Just excitement because I know he’s been gone a long time,” Lindsborg Community Hospital Administrator Larry Vanderwege said. “Normally you see him in the neighborhood every morning, walking his golden retriever.”

Due to the COVID-19 complications, Anderson retired from the sheriff’s office after more than 42 years of service.

“He’s taught thousands of students DARE for the past 30 years. So he’s made an impact on a lot of kids’ lives, and been a part of this community his whole life,” Austin Anderson said.

