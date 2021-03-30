Advertisement

Cause of Topeka fire under investigation

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire in Topeka on Tuesday morning is still under investigation.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 2020 SW Lane St. just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a mall fire on the outside of the house and were able to extinguish it before it caused further damage. It said all occupants of the house were able to safely evacuate by themselves.

According to TFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. It said the fire caused about $2,500 in damage to the structure of the home.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Frontier Justice / Topeka, KS
258 people arrested to slash violent crime in Kansas Capital
Shawnee County commissioners announced Monday the county’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Mask mandate remains but businesses, churches can opt-out in Shawnee Co.
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Person of interest in Gage Shopping Center shooting arrested

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
GOP advances smaller plan for cutting Kansas income taxes
Aaron Estabrook, Manhattan City Commissioner
Manhattan City Commissioner Estabrook announces reelection bid
DCF
DCF, St. Francis Ministries agree on repayment plan
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center April 15th deadline remains