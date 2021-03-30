Cause of Topeka fire under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire in Topeka on Tuesday morning is still under investigation.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 2020 SW Lane St. just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a mall fire on the outside of the house and were able to extinguish it before it caused further damage. It said all occupants of the house were able to safely evacuate by themselves.

According to TFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. It said the fire caused about $2,500 in damage to the structure of the home.

