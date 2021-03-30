Advertisement

Capitol City to kick off 2021 road construction

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka will begin its 2021 road construction.

The City of Topeka says it will kick off its “Fix Our Streets” construction project for the 2021 construction season, from March through November. It said the projects are consistent with the City’s Pavement Management Program and are crucial to retore and maintain its streets.

“This year will be a good construction season with many projects planned. We definitely appreciated the patience and understanding of the residents and the traveling public while we strive to improve the roadways in Topeka,” said Mark Schreiner, Interim City Engineer. “Our contractors have shown strong resolve and perseverance in 2020, some finishing jobs ahead of schedule and we fully expect another successful construction season in 2021.”

According to the City, the PMP consists of three segments:

  • Pavement Condition - evaluating the streets and making a cost-effective treatment strategy
  • Four Treatment Strategies
    • Reconstruction - remove and replace
    • Rehabilitation - mill and overlay
    • Preventative Maintenance - crack sealing and micro surfacing
    • Stop Gap Measures - pothole patching
  • Funding Sources

For project details for the City of Topeka, click HERE.

For more information about county road projects, call 785-251-6101.

