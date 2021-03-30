Advertisement

Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee.

It required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training before he returned.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Frontier Justice / Topeka, KS
258 people arrested to slash violent crime in Kansas Capital
Shawnee County commissioners announced Monday the county’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Mask mandate remains but businesses, churches can opt-out in Shawnee Co.
Two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and two others...
Suspects found and charged with first degree murder in Friday night shooting
The Landing Grille & Bar closed down in early March and now a new business will be moving in.
A New business will be headed to the old Landing Grille & Bar building
Possible shooting at Gage Shopping Center suspect
Person of interest in Gage Shopping Center shooting arrested

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen...
Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach...
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
Fire at Babcock Place on Massachusetts St. in Lawrence (March 30, 2021)
Fire shuts down part of Mass St. in Lawrence