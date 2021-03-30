Advertisement

Arrest made in January homicide of 2-year-old Topeka girl

Jeffrey J. Exon
Jeffrey J. Exon(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made in the January homicide of a 2-year-old Topeka girl.

On January 5, officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of SW 10th Ave. on a report of an unresponsive girl. Medical personnel arrived on the scene to assist, but the girl was pronounced dead a short time later. She was later identified as Aurora Exon of Topeka. The Shawnee County Coroner’s Office determined her death to be a homicide in late March.

After an investigation, the suspect, Jeffrey Exon of Topeka was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of Murder in the 1st degree, Aggravated Endangering of a Child, and Failure to report the death of a child.

