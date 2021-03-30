Advertisement

Accident at 5th and Polk in Topeka

By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accident between a white SUV and a dark-colored car left the smaller vehicle upside down, on its side. The front of the white SUV was smashed in.

Police dispatch confirmed that an accident occurred between 2 vehicles near the intersection of 5th and Polk. The first call came in around 5:51 p.m. Several injuries have been reported, and multiple AMR units have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story--please check back for additional information.

